Bring Me The Horizon men give update on Kilimanjaro climb

Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish will fly out this month to climb Kilimanjaro.

The pair reported last year that they would be undertaking the epic trek in support of Friends Of PICU, after Fish’s baby son Eliot was cared for at Southampton’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit following a brain haemorrhage when he was just four days old.

The pair are looking to raise a total of £100,000 and will fly out to Tanzania later this month on the first leg of their gruelling task.

Fish says: “While in hospital I decided that I would focus myself on doing something positive for the ward and trying to raise enough money to pay for a new bed for them.

“Oli asked immediately if he could join me and help raise as much awareness for this cause as possible.

“In October 2017 we will fly to Tanzania where we will climb Mt Kilimanjaro over the course of eight days.”

Fish adds: “In terms of Eliot’s recovery we still have a very long way to go and we are taking each day at a time, however he is still alive to fight, he is breathing on his own and we are seeing small improvements every day.

“He is a little fighter and has shown amazing signs of recovery already, even at this early stage. We owe that completely to the nurses, doctors, neurologists and staff at PICU.”

The Just Giving page is still open, with the total raised currently sitting at £66,901.

