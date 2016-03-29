Bring Me The Horizon for Glasto

Bring Me The Horizon and ZZ Top have been confirmed for this year’s Glastonbury festival.

The Worthy Farm event announced its full lineup today, with Band Of Horses, Explosions In The Sky, PJ Harvey, Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Art Garfunkel also on the bill.

Adele, Coldplay and Muse will headline, with New Order, PJ Harvey, LCD Soundsystem and Beck also taking top slots at the event which takes place from June 22 to 26.

Metallica headlined the festival in 2014, while Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters had to pull out of a scheduled appearance last year after the frontman broke his leg.