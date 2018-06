There’s an online trend at the minute for juxtaposing mashups and the latest to cross our path is a crossover from Drake and Danzig.

But don’t worry if you’re not a fan of Drake’s style of r&b, as the only voice you’ll hear is Danzig’s mournful crooning to the beat of Drake’s The Catch Up. And this might not sound like much, but trust us, it does work. It’s slow, sombre and minimal in every way – and the footage of a ghostly Glenn in slow-motion will probably haunt you for weeks.

