Bring Me The Horizon fan dies at London show

A Bring Me The Horizon fan died during the band’s show at London’s Alexandra Palace over the weekend.

The Sheffield group were playing at the venue on Friday evening, the final date of the UK leg of their First Love tour.

It’s reported that the incident occurred in the moshpit during the first half of the show, with the fan carried out by security personel. Paramedics were in attendance but were unsuccessful in their attempts to resuscitate him.

The band released a statement, reading: “Words cannot express how horrified we are feeling this evening after hearing about the death of a young man at our show last night.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this terrible time. We will comment further in due course.”

The Alexandra Palace Facebook account also issued a statement, saying: “A medical incident occurred at last night’s Bring Me The Horizon concert. Our thoughts and condolences are with the individual's family and we would like to express our deepest sympathy to them.”

Some fans have expressed their anger at security for not acting sooner – but the venue have refuted those claims and later issued a second statement, which reads: “Following the statement made last night, we would like to clarify that this was a tragic medical incident and unrelated to the extensive security measures in place at all of our events.

“However, we feel we must address the inaccurate information quoted on social media. There were over 150 security personnel on site for the concert.”

The fan who died has not yet been formally identified.