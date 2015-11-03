Oli Sykes: Coldplay jacked our art

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has taken a dig at Coldplay for apparently borrowing his band’s artwork.

Posters appearing around London this week are thought to promote the pop outfit’s upcoming album, although it’s not been confirmed.

But the design bears a striking resemblance to the over of BMTH’s 2013 album Sempiternal, which was inspired by a 6000-year-old geometric symbol known as the flower of life.

Sykes says via Twitter: “Coldplay jackin our steez hard.”

One fan observes: “Now everyone will think I have a Coldplay tattoo,” while another says: “Wonder if they will do a cover of Antivist?”

BMTH are currently touring Europe in support of latest album That’s The Spirit, and return to the UK later this month.

