Bright future for I Killed The Prom Queen

Adelaide band I Killed The Prom Queen have unveiled a video for Bright Enough, a track taken from the album, Beloved.

It’s been a difficult few years for the group, with personnel changes and various side projects, but they reunited under the watchful eye of producer Fredrik Nordstrom to record Beloved – their first album in six years.

Speaking about the album, lead guitarist/vocalist Jona Weinhofen, says: “We’ve really extended ourselves, but we’ve done it in a way where it’s tasteful and it makes sense to the music. It’s not like we’ve gone from sounding like a metalcore band to sounding like Dimmu Borgir. It still sounds very much like Prom Queen.”

The band’s lineup has now been cemented with Weinhofen joined by guitarist Kevin Cameron, lead vocalist Jamie Hope, drummer Shane O’Brien and bassist Benjamin Coyte.