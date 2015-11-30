Brian Eno working on 'extraordinary' album

Brian Eno is working on a solo album with producer Peter Chilvers, it’s been revealed.

Eno let slip in an interview with the Guardian that he’s making new music, and Chilvers confirmed in a Facebook post that the pair at at work on the follow-up to 2010’s Small Craft On A Milk Sea.

Referencing the Guardian article, Chilvers says: “Tucked into the conversation are a few mentions of a new Brian Eno album, which I take as a sign that it’s safe for me to mention its existence now.

“I’m particularly excited about this one. For the first time I’ll be credited as assistant producer, as well as playing various keyboard parts. It’s shaped up to be an extraordinary album, and it’s been an extraordinary experience making it, pretty much living in the studio for a month.”

Multi-instrumentalist Chilvers has worked with Eno on a number of previous projects, including 2008’s album with David Byrne, Everything That Happens Will Happen Today.

Eno wrapped up his Guardian interview by saying: “I’m so sorry, but I have to finish the album.”