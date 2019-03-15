Bret Michaels launches video for song co-written by 13-year-old daughter

Poison singer Bret Michaels has released a video to his latest solo song, Unbroken.

"This is a song I co-wrote with my youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu," says Michaels, in a spoken introduction to the video. "This song is about triumph over tragedy. This song is about being stronger than the storm.

"I've been a diabetic my whole life - five injections a day. I've been through a lot, and I hope this song will empower you and make you feel awesome."



Last month, Michaels told Yahoo! TV, "Diabetes is a very complicated disease. When you’re diabetic, there’s this everyday balance. The pancreas is no longer secreting the amount of insulin you need to cover the food intake, your carb intake.

"This is an incurable disease. You treat it with medication and with doing the right thing to stay healthy. My challenge was brought on early because I had no choice, and in some great way it really helped me step up to the plate. Every time I get punched in the face, it motivates me to work harder rather than give up.

"It’s supposed to be a curse. It ends up being a blessing in some strange way. I’ve been beat up, but I’ve never felt defeated.”