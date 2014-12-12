Brant Bjork heading to Camden for Desertfest

Brant Bjork and Acid King are among the latest batch of acts to be announced for next year’s Desertfest.

The three-day event in Camden, London, takes place on April 24, 25 and 26 and organisers had already announced Sleep, Red Fang, Orange Goblin, Dopethrone, Black Cobra, Karma To Burn, Black Pyramid and Atomic Bitchwax, among others, were lined up to appear.

Now Brant Bjork and the Low Desert Punk Band have been confirmed as co-headlier for the Saturday, with another co-headliner still to be announced. Acid King, Ufomammut, The Vintage Caravan, Galvano and Don Fernando make up the latest batch confirmed.

The festival specialises in stoner, doom, sludge and psych acts.

TeamRock is also offering an exclusive deal to Desertfest patrons. You can get an annual TeamRock+ membership worth £47.88 with every Desertfest Weekend Ticket and get access to complete current issue magazine content from Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog, lovingly repurposed to look great on any screen with stunning HD images and bonus content. Plus TeamRock+ members get access to hand-picked archive articles from our magazine brands going back 30 years.

Buy tickets for Desertfest 2015 here.