Brand new Roger Dean exhibition Horizon Line opens

By
( )
published

New Roger Dean exhibition Horizon Line is on at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex until December 31

Roger Dean
(Image credit: Trading Boundaries)

A brand new Roger Dean art exhibition has opened at the popular Trading Boundaries venue in Fletching in East Sussex.

Horizon Line runs until December 31, and the all-new exhibition offers fans a rare glimpse into Dean’s creative genius, and features rare and seldom-seen pieces from his illustrious career working with the likes of Yes, Asia and more.

Visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves in the intricate landscapes, fantastical designs, and otherworldly visions that have made Dean a household name.

"This is an extraordinary chance to experience Roger Dean’s work up close, including pieces that have rarely, if ever, been seen by the public," the organisers say. "Whether you are an art enthusiast, a long-time admirer, or new to Dean’s visionary worlds, Horizon Line promises an unforgettable encounter with one of the most celebrated artists of our time."

The exhibition will be on display at Trading Boundaries and is open to the public during shop hours, Wednesday to Sunday, 10am - 5pm.

Admission is free.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.