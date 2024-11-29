Brand new Roger Dean exhibition Horizon Line opens

A brand new Roger Dean art exhibition has opened at the popular Trading Boundaries venue in Fletching in East Sussex.

Horizon Line runs until December 31, and the all-new exhibition offers fans a rare glimpse into Dean’s creative genius, and features rare and seldom-seen pieces from his illustrious career working with the likes of Yes, Asia and more.

Visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves in the intricate landscapes, fantastical designs, and otherworldly visions that have made Dean a household name.

"This is an extraordinary chance to experience Roger Dean’s work up close, including pieces that have rarely, if ever, been seen by the public," the organisers say. "Whether you are an art enthusiast, a long-time admirer, or new to Dean’s visionary worlds, Horizon Line promises an unforgettable encounter with one of the most celebrated artists of our time."

The exhibition will be on display at Trading Boundaries and is open to the public during shop hours, Wednesday to Sunday, 10am - 5pm.

Admission is free.