Bowie tops US and UK charts with Blackstar

David Bowie has topped the US album chart for the first time.

The late singer’s album Blackstar was released on January 8, just two days before his death from cancer. It has debuted at the top of the Billboard chart after selling 181,000 copies in its first week and knocking Adele’s 25 from the no.1 slot.

Blackstar also reached no.1 in the UK album chart and much of the star’s back catalogue has also made it into the US and UK charts. In the US, nine other Bowie albums made the Billboard 200 while 19 of his records charted in the UK top 100.

Bowie was 69 when he died after an 18-month battle with cancer which he kept secret from all but his family and closest friends. Tributes poured in from across the music and film worlds, with Blackstar producer Tony Visconti saying: “He always did what he wanted to do. And he wanted to do it his way and he wanted to do it the best way. His death was no different from his life – a work of art.

“He made Blackstar for us, his parting gift. I knew for a year this was the way it would be. I wasn’t, however, prepared for it. He was an extraordinary man, full of love and life. He will always be with us. For now, it is appropriate to cry.”

Meanwhile, members of Arcade Fire led a parade in honour of Bowie through the streets of New Orleans at the weekend. Bowie collaborated with the Canadian band on a number of occasions, including singing on the title track of their 2013 album, Reflektor.