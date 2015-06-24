Bowie showcases career in box set series

David Bowie will release a series of career-spanning box sets starting later this year.

The first is titled Five Years 1969-1973 and will be issued on September 25 via Parlophone on 12 CDs, 13 vinyl records and in digital formats.

It contains Space Oddity, The Man Who Sold the World, Hunky Dory, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, Aladdin Sane, Pin Ups, Live Santa Monica ‘72 and Ziggy Stardust: The Motion Picture Soundtrack. It’s available to pre-order from Bowie’s website.

The Five Years collection will be followed by two-disc compilation Re:Call 1, featuring non-album singles and b-sides, including an unreleased version of All The Madmen and the original version of Holy Holy from 1971. A 2003 stereo remix of Ziggy Stardust, previously only available on DVD from the 40th anniversary edition of the album, will also be included.

The_ Re:Call 1_ package comes with a book containing photos and technical notes about all the records from Scott and Tony Visconti, while the foreword was written by Kinks mainman Ray Davies.

Bowie recently wrote music for US musical Lazarus, based on The Man Who Fell To Earth. Director Ivo van Hove has described the tracks as “like classics.”

Re:Call 1 tracklist

CD1

Space Oddity (Original UK mono single edit) 2. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Original UK mono single version) 3. Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola 4. The Prettiest Star (Original mono single version) 5. Conversation Piece 6. Memory Of A Free Festival (Part 1) 7. Memory Of A Free Festival (Part 2) 8. All The Madmen (mono single edit) 9. Janine 10. Holy Holy (Original mono single version) 11. Moonage Daydream (The Arnold Corns single version) 12. Hang On To Yourself (The Arnold Corns single version)

CD2