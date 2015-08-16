Bostaph thrilled by Slayer's dynamics

Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph reckons the band will create “crushingly heavy” music once guitarist Gary Holt takes on writing responsibilities.

Holt was brought in as a full-time member of the band after Jeff Hanneman’s death, but never contributed to the writing of upcoming album Repentless, which is released on September 11.

And Bostaph – who previously worked with Holt in Exodus – can’t wait to hear the results of Holt’s future collaborations with Kerry King.

Bostaph tells Metal-Rules: “If Gary contributes, it’s gonna be nothing but crushing and heavy. Kerry’s doing a fantastic job, but this band has always had two guitar players that have written. So, I hope if Gary gets involved in it, him and Kerry work together on some stuff. It could make for some really crushingly heavy music.

“Anytime you take away a player, or add a player in an ensemble situation, you’re adding a new dynamic. It depends on the strengths and the weaknesses of the individual you are taking in and putting out. But Gary was there in the beginning of thrash metal.

“Exodus was one of the bands that started it. So, without a doubt, if he writes anything for the next record at all, it’s gonna be killer, because he gets it.”

Slayer start a European tour in October.

Oct 25: Tilburg, Netherlands

Oct 26: Paris Le Zenith, France

Nov 05: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 07: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 08: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 10: Munich Kulturhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Berlin C-Halle, Germany

Nov 13: Berlin C-Halle, Germany

Nov 15: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Brussels AB Hall, Belgium

Nov 19: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 21: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 22: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK