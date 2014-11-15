Slash laughs off U2's booze faux pas

Teetotal Slash has laughed off an apparent faux pas by U2 who sent him a case of Guinness as a 'welcome to Dublin' gift.

Slash touched down in the Irish capital for a show at the 3Arena on November 10. And waiting for him was a case of the black stuff – courtesy of U2.

But the former Guns N’ Roses man has steered clear of booze since 2006, admitting he is a recovering alcoholic.

However, he took the gesture in good spirits, saying via Twitter: “Many thanks to @U2 for the ‘Welcome to Dublin’ case of Guinness! The only thing I miss about being sober.”

Slash told back in July how he remembered playing his first ever solo gig. He described the 2006 show with Velvet Revolver as “a trip.”