Tool poke fun at U2 after Record Store Day mix-up

Tool have poked fun at U2 after a number of “lucky” fans who bought the Irish band’s latest album were given a Tool EP by mistake.

U2 issued Songs Of Innocence on vinyl for Record Store Day at the weekend. But some fans who bought the 2014 album at stores including Banquet Records in Kingston, London, discovered Tool’s 1992 Opiate EP inside the sleeve instead.

On their website, Tool say: “Nice freakin’ try U2. Some very lucky people who purchased U2’s Songs Of Innocence during a recent Record Store Day release found instead a copy of Tool’s 1992 Opiate EP inside. Kind of makes you believe in mysterious higher powers, doesn’t it.”

U2 came under fire last year when when they released Songs Of Innocence via a deal with Apple which saw the recording automatically sent to millions of iTunes accounts.

On the Record Store Day mix-up, one Tool fan, Waseem Karim, says on Facebook: “I wish my iPhone made the same mistake when it downloaded U2 without asking.”

Tool are currently working on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days.