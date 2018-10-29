Bon Jovi announce UK and European tour

Bon Jovi have announced a UK and European tour.

The This House Is Not For Sale run of shows will take in a total of 18 cities – getting under way in Russia before the tour hits mainland Europe.

The shows will take place in May, June and July next year.

Part of the tour will see Jon Bon Jovi and co play three dates in the UK – and the vocalist says he can’t wait to return to the country.

He says: “Those huge shows, tens of thousands of people all together as one, that’s what we do – and we’ve got a few things to put right by playing Wembley Stadium.

“We were so excited to be the first band to play that new stadium, I would have helped build it myself to make it happen. So we have a new history to write there. We’ve had some great nights at the Ricoh too.

“Throw in Anfield as a new venue – OK that’s just us showing off! We’re honoured to play there and the first thing I'm doing is getting that iconic picture under the 'This Is Anfield’ sign."

Manic Street Preachers will support on the UK dates.

Tickets will go onsale from 9am on November 2.