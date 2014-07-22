Body Count, Marilyn Manson + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

If you've ever been on our Facebook page you'll no doubt be aware of the vastness that is heavy metal. Everyone likes their own thing and tonight we're celebrating the diversity of our world by spinning every slight and dark shade you can imagine.

Tonight we’re gonna be mixing it up with Sick Of It All, new Body Count and Crossfaith. As well s a ton of songs from Marilyn Manson’s Portrait Of An American Family to celebrate its 20th anniversary. YES, TWENTIETH.

And tonight we’ll be talking about the joy that is the ever-changing music industry. The idea of the single is pretty much dead, but cast your mind back to the time when you’d spend five quid for a few songs on CD. Remember that? Well we’re on the hunt for your all-time favourite metal B-sides. Let us know!

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.