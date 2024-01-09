New York City punks Bodega announce new album Our Brand Could Be Yr Life and share playful new single Tarkovski

Bodega have announced the arrival of their third album, Our Brand Could Be Yr Life, due out on April 12.

Alongside the announcement, the NYC punks have shared the new single Tarkovski, alongside a visually arresting music video set within a forest.

In addition to the release, the band have dropped a B-side to the single, titled Adaptation of the Truth About Marie, which is available to hear over on their official Bandcamp.

Joint lead vocalist Ben Hozie says of the new track: "Tarkovski is a pun on the famous Russian director and skiing; I was enamoured by his book Sculpting in Time but found that many of his professed rules and guidelines for filmmaking were broken by his own filmmaking practices. Theory never really gets at what you want and applying theory to the chaotic practice of art making (while still useful and essential) is like skiing down a wild slope."

Watch the video below:

Later this spring, Bodega will be setting off on a US tour, kicking off on April 19 in Boston. They'll also be playing at several festivals including Wide Awake festival in the UK and Tomavistas Festival in Madrid.

View the full schedule below:

Jan 10: Brooklyn TV Eye, NY

Mar 12 - 16: Austin SXSW, US

Apr 19: A Boston Rockwell, MA

Apr 20: Montreal Bar le Ritz, QC

Apr 21: Toronto Garrison, ON

Apr 22: Cleveland Beachland Tavern, OH

Apr 23: Chicago Schubas, IL

Apr 25: Pittsburgh Club Café, PA

Apr 27: Washington Comet Ping Pong, DC

Apr 29: Atlanta The Earl, GA

Apr 30: Savannah El Rocko, GA

May 01: Tampa Hooch and Hive, FL

May 02: Miami Gramps, FL

May 03: Jacksonville The Walrus, FL

May 04: Charlotte Snug Harbor, NC

May 24: Madrid Tomavistas Festival, ES

May 25: London Wide Awake Festival, UK