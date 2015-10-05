Bobby Rush hailed in box set

The five-decade career of Bobby Rush will be marked in a five-hour box set, containing nearly 100 tracks from across his career.
Chicken Heads: A 50-Year History Of Bobby Rush features material originally released on 20 different labels.
It comes with a 32-page booklet containing commentary from Mavis Staples, Keb’ Mo’, Elvin Bishop, Leon Huff and others.
Rush, 81, says: “The record side is the glory side of me, and that’s the side that I want people to know. I’m happy that someone thought before I leave this land to tell my story.”
He adds: “I’m not enthused about all of the songs, because at the time I didn’t think they were all good. But after you become a ‘legend’ you look back and it all looks good.”
Rush was named B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year and Best Male Blues Artist at this year’s Blues Music Awards. Chicken Heads is released on November 27 via Omnivore Records, and it’s available for pre-order now.
Tracklist
Disc 1
- Someday
- Let Me Love You
- Sock Boo Ga Loo
- Much Too Much
- Gotta Have Money
- Camel Walk
- Wake Up
- The Things That I Used To Do
- Let It All Hang Out
- Just Be Yourself
- Done Got Good To Me, Part 1
- Chicken Heads
- Mary Jane
- Gotta Be Funky
- Gotta Find You Girl
- Bowlegged Woman, Knock-Kneed Man Part 1
- Niki Hoeky
- She’s A Good ’Un
- Get Out Of Here, Part 1
- I’m Still Waiting
- She Put The Whammy On Me
Disc 2
- I Wanna Do The Do
- Hey Western Union Man
- Let’s Do It Together
- Be Still
- Talk To Your Daughter
- Sue (Single Version)
- Making A Decision (Single Version)
- Bertha Jean (Single Version)
- What’s Good For The Goose Is Good For The Gander
- Dr. Funk
- Never Would Have Thought It
- A Man Can Give It (But He Can’t Take It)
- Nine Below Zero
- I Ain’t Studdin’ You (Single Version)
- You, You, You (Know What To Do)
- Time To Hit The Road Again
- I’m Gone
- Handy Man
- One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show
Disc 3
- Hen Pecked
- She’s So Fine
- Buttermilk Bottom
- Big Fat Woman
- Booga Bear
- Hoochie Man
- Scootchin’
- He Got My Attention
- Always On My Mind
- Wet Match
- Undercover Lover
- Tough Titty
- When She Loves Ya
- Evil (Live)
- Ride In My Automobile
- River’s Invitation
Disc 4
- Feeling Good (Pt. 1)
- Night Fishin’
- Take Me To The River
- Help Me
- Howlin’ Wolf
- Uncle Esau
- What’s Goin’ On
- I Got 3 Problems
- Blind Snake
- Show You A Good Time
- Down In Louisiana
- You Just Like A Dresser
- Swing Low
- Another Murder In New Orleans – Dr John And Bobby Rush With Blinddog Smokin’
- Sittin’ Here Waitin’ – Bobby Rush With Blinddog Smokin’
- If That’s The Way You Like It – Bobby Rush With Blinddog Smokin’
- Push And Pull – Featuring Frayser Boy
- Dedication (Excerpt)