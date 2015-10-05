Bobby Rush hailed in box set

The five-decade career of Bobby Rush will be marked in a five-hour box set, containing nearly 100 tracks from across his career.

Chicken Heads: A 50-Year History Of Bobby Rush features material originally released on 20 different labels.

It comes with a 32-page booklet containing commentary from Mavis Staples, Keb’ Mo’, Elvin Bishop, Leon Huff and others.

Rush, 81, says: “The record side is the glory side of me, and that’s the side that I want people to know. I’m happy that someone thought before I leave this land to tell my story.”

He adds: “I’m not enthused about all of the songs, because at the time I didn’t think they were all good. But after you become a ‘legend’ you look back and it all looks good.”

Rush was named B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year and Best Male Blues Artist at this year’s Blues Music Awards. Chicken Heads is released on November 27 via Omnivore Records, and it’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

Disc 1

Someday

Let Me Love You

Sock Boo Ga Loo

Much Too Much

Gotta Have Money

Camel Walk

Wake Up

The Things That I Used To Do

Let It All Hang Out

Just Be Yourself

Done Got Good To Me, Part 1

Chicken Heads

Mary Jane

Gotta Be Funky

Gotta Find You Girl

Bowlegged Woman, Knock-Kneed Man Part 1

Niki Hoeky

She’s A Good ’Un

Get Out Of Here, Part 1

I’m Still Waiting

She Put The Whammy On Me

Disc 2

I Wanna Do The Do

Hey Western Union Man

Let’s Do It Together

Be Still

Talk To Your Daughter

Sue (Single Version)

Making A Decision (Single Version)

Bertha Jean (Single Version)

What’s Good For The Goose Is Good For The Gander

Dr. Funk

Never Would Have Thought It

A Man Can Give It (But He Can’t Take It)

Nine Below Zero

I Ain’t Studdin’ You (Single Version)

You, You, You (Know What To Do)

Time To Hit The Road Again

I’m Gone

Handy Man

One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show

Disc 3

Hen Pecked

She’s So Fine

Buttermilk Bottom

Big Fat Woman

Booga Bear

Hoochie Man

Scootchin’

He Got My Attention

Always On My Mind

Wet Match

Undercover Lover

Tough Titty

When She Loves Ya

Evil (Live)

Ride In My Automobile

River’s Invitation

Disc 4