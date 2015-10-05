Trending

Bobby Rush hailed in box set

5-hour compilation coming next month

The five-decade career of Bobby Rush will be marked in a five-hour box set, containing nearly 100 tracks from across his career.

Chicken Heads: A 50-Year History Of Bobby Rush features material originally released on 20 different labels.

It comes with a 32-page booklet containing commentary from Mavis Staples, Keb’ Mo’, Elvin Bishop, Leon Huff and others.

Rush, 81, says: “The record side is the glory side of me, and that’s the side that I want people to know. I’m happy that someone thought before I leave this land to tell my story.”

He adds: “I’m not enthused about all of the songs, because at the time I didn’t think they were all good. But after you become a ‘legend’ you look back and it all looks good.”

Rush was named B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year and Best Male Blues Artist at this year’s Blues Music Awards. Chicken Heads is released on November 27 via Omnivore Records, and it’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

Disc 1

  1. Someday
  2. Let Me Love You
  3. Sock Boo Ga Loo
  4. Much Too Much
  5. Gotta Have Money
  6. Camel Walk
  7. Wake Up
  8. The Things That I Used To Do
  9. Let It All Hang Out
  10. Just Be Yourself
  11. Done Got Good To Me, Part 1
  12. Chicken Heads
  13. Mary Jane
  14. Gotta Be Funky
  15. Gotta Find You Girl
  16. Bowlegged Woman, Knock-Kneed Man Part 1
  17. Niki Hoeky
  18. She’s A Good ’Un
  19. Get Out Of Here, Part 1
  20. I’m Still Waiting
  21. She Put The Whammy On Me

Disc 2

  1. I Wanna Do The Do
  2. Hey Western Union Man
  3. Let’s Do It Together
  4. Be Still
  5. Talk To Your Daughter
  6. Sue (Single Version)
  7. Making A Decision (Single Version)
  8. Bertha Jean (Single Version)
  9. What’s Good For The Goose Is Good For The Gander
  10. Dr. Funk
  11. Never Would Have Thought It
  12. A Man Can Give It (But He Can’t Take It)
  13. Nine Below Zero
  14. I Ain’t Studdin’ You (Single Version)
  15. You, You, You (Know What To Do)
  16. Time To Hit The Road Again
  17. I’m Gone
  18. Handy Man
  19. One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show

Disc 3

  1. Hen Pecked
  2. She’s So Fine
  3. Buttermilk Bottom
  4. Big Fat Woman
  5. Booga Bear
  6. Hoochie Man
  7. Scootchin’
  8. He Got My Attention
  9. Always On My Mind
  10. Wet Match
  11. Undercover Lover
  12. Tough Titty
  13. When She Loves Ya
  14. Evil (Live)
  15. Ride In My Automobile
  16. River’s Invitation

Disc 4

  1. Feeling Good (Pt. 1)
  2. Night Fishin’
  3. Take Me To The River
  4. Help Me
  5. Howlin’ Wolf
  6. Uncle Esau
  7. What’s Goin’ On
  8. I Got 3 Problems
  9. Blind Snake
  10. Show You A Good Time
  11. Down In Louisiana
  12. You Just Like A Dresser
  13. Swing Low
  14. Another Murder In New Orleans – Dr John And Bobby Rush With Blinddog Smokin’
  15. Sittin’ Here Waitin’ – Bobby Rush With Blinddog Smokin’
  16. If That’s The Way You Like It – Bobby Rush With Blinddog Smokin’
  17. Push And Pull – Featuring Frayser Boy
  18. Dedication (Excerpt)