Bobby Blotzer's Ratt lose bassist Robbie Crane

Bobby Blotzer’s Ratt bassist Robbie Crane has announced he’s leaving the band.

His departure follows guitarist Nicholas ‘Blaze’ Baum, whose exit was announced yesterday in a Facebook post written by Blotzer which appears to have been removed.

Crane hints that “events of the past few weeks” were partially to blame for his resignation – though he doesn’t go into further detail.

He says: “As of today, I have resigned my position as the bass player of Bobby Blotzer’s band Ratt. While the events of the past few weeks did play a small role in my decision, I feel like it’s time for me move on and focus on the positive things in my life.

“I wish Bobby the best in the future, and thank Warren, Stephen, Robin, and Juan for writing the great songs that afforded me the opportunity to live the dream. Thank you for understanding and supporting me in my decision.”

Though Blotzer heaped praise on his current bandmates for their talent and integrity in keeping the Ratt legacy alive, he hinted there had been some issues within the band.

Blotzer told ClassX Radio: “Men have to become boys. They’d better grow up real quick here, because there are a lot of sailors out there that would give their leg to go out on this ship.

“I’m so proud of us, but I also wanna see people having their act together on every level. That includes me, too. Nobody’s immune from what we’ve got to do out there.

“I’m doing all the work behind the scenes, and these cats, all they’ve got to do is show up and do their part.”

The interview can be heard in full below.

Former Ratt vocalist Stephen Pearcy recently teased a potential separate Ratt reunion after he was pictured with former bandmates Croucier and DeMartini at the Los Angeles birthday party of former RIP magazine editor Lonn Friend last month.

But he suggested that he’d wait until the legal process over the band name has played out, adding: “Good things come to those who wait. And we’ll see what happens.”

Bobby Blotzer’s Ratt have a number of US shows scheduled over the coming months.

Aug 11: Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground , SD

Aug 13: Three Forks Rockin’ The Rivers, MT

Aug 18: Des Moines Iowa State Fair , IA

Aug 20: Lancaster Glass City Event Center, OH

Sep 03: Dubuque Mystique Rocks, IA

Sep 04: Akron Goodyear Hall Akron, OH

Sep 09: Allegan County Fair, MI

Sep 10: Hinckley Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater, MN

Sep 17: Roanoke Rapids Theater, NC

Sep 23: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Sep 25: Moorhead Bluestem Amphitheater, MN

Oct 15: West Memphis Mid-South Great Steak Cook-Off, AR

Dec 02: Nampa Ford Idaho Center , ID

Dec 03: Spokane Arena, WA

