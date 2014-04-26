Pearcy would make one last Ratt album

Departed Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy says he’d still work with the band on one last album to fulfil their contractual obligations.

And he believes it would be a product to be proud of.

He announced last week that he’d made the decision to leave for the third and final time, citing “constant turmoil, unresolved business, personal attacks” and “disrespect to the fans.”

But Pearcy tells Mitch Lafon: “That’s not saying there won’t be another Ratt record. It just won’t be under the circumstance of a band going into the studio.

“I’m still committed to this record. If that’s the last thing that gets out and the only thing, it’s a good thing.

“I said I’d do it – but I never want to be involved in my band again. That’s just the bottom line.”

He’d previously stated that he and guitarist Warren DeMartini had written tracks for what would be Ratt’s eighth album, calling the work “a more Out Of The Cellar thing; just real hardcore.”

Meanwhile, drummer Bobby Blotzer has made his own public comment following Pearcy’s resignation, apologising to fans for bringing them into “our personal world and tribulation.”

He says: “I’ve been personally driven to breaking point with our band being held hostage every year. I wish we were still all four together, doing business as great as we have been doing – especially last year.

“Stephen and I have gotten along since his return in 2007, aside from the fact that he basically quits every year.”

Blotzer admits he was planning to “tear into” Pearcy’s quit statement, but after reading online comments realised “it’s time to shut the fuck up.” He adds: “Ratt is bigger than the sum of the parts.”