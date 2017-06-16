Bob Seger back catalogue finally available on streaming services

A series of albums from Bob Seger’s back catalogue have been made available for the first time on streaming services from today. The albums include the Bob Seger System’s 1969 debut album Ramblin’ Gamblin Man and the breakthough Live Bullet, plus Beautiful Loser, Night Moves, Stranger In Town, Nine Tonight, Against The Wind, The Distance, Like A Rock, and The Fire Inside.

Both volumes of Seger’s Greatest Hits collections and the Ultimate Hits compilation have also been made available on services including Spotify, Amazon Music and iTunes/Apple Music.

The albums are available now.

Still missing from the streaming and download sites are Seger’s three most recent albums It’s A Mystery, Face The Promise and Ride Out, plus most of his early recordings including Brand New Morning, Noah, Smokin OPs, Back in 72, Mongrel and Seven.

Seger has had something of a difficult relationship with much of his early work, describing the acoustic Brand New Morning as “the depths” (it’s rumoured the singer buried his own copy in the garden and hasn’t listened to it since), and almost quitting the music business after another singer was introduced for the Bob Seger System’s second album Noah.

Two weeks ago Seger announced the 24-date Runaway Train US tour, his first since the Ride Out dates of 2015. The singer will be joined on selected dates by Heart’s Nancy Wilson.

Seger has also just re-released Ramblin’ Bamblin’ Man and Greatest Hits on vinyl, including coloured vinyl variants.

