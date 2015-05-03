Bob Dylan returns to UK

Bob Dylan will play six shows in the UK in October, he’s announced.

The short tour includes three appearances at London’s Royal Albert Hall followed by two in Manchester’s O2 Apollo and one in Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

He released 36th album Shadows In The Night in February, featuring his take on songs made famous by Frank Sinatra. He received the MusiCares Person Of The Year award the same month.

The 73-year-old said in January: “Look, you get older. Passion is a young man’s game. Young people can be passionate. Older people have got to be more wise.

“You’re around a while, you leave certain things to the young. Don’t try to act like you’re young – you could really hurt yourself.”

UK tickets are on sale now.

Oct 21: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 22: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 23: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 27: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 28: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 29: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena