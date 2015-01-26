Dylan to give away Shadows In The Night

Bob Dylan will give 50,000 AARP The Magazine subscribers his latest album Shadows In The Night for free.

The veteran songwriter launches the 10-track covers record on February 2 via Columbia – but a random selection of the US magazine’s readers will receive a freebie next month.

The publication is aimed at those 50 and older and reaches 35 million people – and Dylan says he wishes he could give every one of them the album instead of just 50,000.

He tells AARP The Magazine: “A lot of those readers are going to like this record. If it was up to me, I’d give you the records for nothing and you give them to every reader.”

And he reveals he recorded the tracks in the order they appear on the album with no added extras and says he hopes people will listen to the entire album and not just purchase individual songs.

He continues: “I sure hope it sells, and I would like people to listen to it. But the way people listen to music has changed, and I hope they get a chance to hear all the songs in one way or another.

“I did record those songs, believe it or not, in that same order that you hear them. We would usually get one song done in three hours. There’s no mixing. That’s just the way it sounded – no dials, nothing enhanced, nothing — that’s it. It’s been done wrong too many other times. I wanted to do it right.”

He previously revealed Shadows In The Night, which features tracks from between 1920 and 1960, was an album he had been thinking about for decades but only now did he think the time was right to record them.

He said: “I love these songs, and I’m not going to bring any disrespect to them. We’ve all heard those songs being trashed; in some ways you want to right the wrong.”

The album is currently available to pre-order via Amazon.

Shadows In The Night tracklist