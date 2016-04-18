Bob Dylan-inspired TV show Time Out Of Mind in the works

Entertainment firms Amazon and Lionsgate are closing in on a rights deal to make a TV show inspired by Bob Dylan’s music.

Time Out Of Mind, named after Dylan’s 1997 album, is set to include characters and themes drawn from the singer-songwriter’s archive of more than 600 songs.

The project, which is in early development, will be made under filmmaker Josh Wakely’s Sydney-based Grace production banner.

Earlier this year, Wakely announced that his Netflix animated series Beat Bugs will be made available to stream in August. Focusing on the lives of five insects in a suburban garden, the show will feature stories inspired by Beatles songs.

Meanwhile, Dylan sold his personal archives to the George Kaiser Foundation and the University of Tulsa for an estimated $15 to $20 million last month.

He said: “I’m glad that my archives, which have been collected all these years, have finally found a home and are to be included with the works of Woody Guthrie and especially alongside all the valuable artefacts from the Native American Nations. To me it makes a lot of sense and it’s a great honour.”

The singer also revealed that his collection of American songbook classics Fallen Angels will be released on May 20. He’s currently on tour in Japan, but will return to the US in June for a run of shows.

Bob Dylan tour 2016

Apr 19: Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Japan

Apr 25: Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Japan

Apr 26: Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Japan

Apr 28: Yokohama Pacifico, Japan

Jun 04: Woodinville Chateau Ste Michelle Winery, WA

Jun 05: Woodinville Chateau Ste Michelle Winery, WA

Jun 07: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Jun 09: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jun 10: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jun 11: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Jun 13: San Diego Humphreys Concerts, CA

Jun 14: San Diego Humphreys Concerts, CA

Jun 16: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Jun 19: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jun 21: Kansas Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 22: Pinewood Bowl Theatre, NE

Jun 24: Chicago Ravinia Pavilion, IL

Jun 25: Indianapolis Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

Jun 26: Tennessee Carl BLack Chevy Woods Amphitheater, TN

Jun 28: Kettering Fraze Pavilion, OH

Jun 29: Toledo Zoo Amphitheater, OH

Jun 30: Earl W Brudges Artpark State Park, NY

Jul 02: Lenox Tanglewood, MA

Jul 03: New London Foxwoods, CT

Jul 05: Vienna Filene Center at Wolf Trap, VA

Jul 06: Vienna Filene Center at Wolf Trap, VA

Jul 08: New York West Side Tennis Club, NY

Jul 12: Syracuse CMAC, NY

Jul 13: Philadelphia Mann Center For The Performing Arts, PA

Jul 14: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 16: Portland Rink at Thompson’s Point, OR