Vedder covers Beatles for animated Netflix series

Eddie Vedder is among a raft of artists to cover 50 Beatles classics for Beat Bugs, an upcoming kids show on Netflix.

The Pearl Jam singer covers Magical Mystery Tour on the series trailer. View it below.

Creator Josh Wakely will direct, write and produce the show, which was given the go-ahead after Netflix secured a worldwide deal with Sony/ATV publishing for the rights to cover songs from John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s Northern Songs catalogue.

Other artists to contribute to the soundtrack include Chris Cornell, The Shins, Pink, Sia, Of Monsters And Men and James Bay, with more to be announced.

Vedder says: “Personally I’m very grateful to be part of Josh’s vision. A tremendous show for kids that combines beautiful animation with great stories and obviously some of the best songs ever written.”

Beat Bugs focuses on five insects who form a gang and go on adventures in a suburban garden. The series will be made available to stream on Netflix from August.

Other tracks included in the series are Help, All You Need Is Love, Penny Lane, Yellow Submarine, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Come Together, and Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds.

Vedder previously covered John Lennon’s Imagine during his performance at the Super Bock Super Rock Festival, Portugal in 2014.

Pearl Jam will tour the US in April to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Apr 08: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Apr 09: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Apr 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Apr 13: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Apr 16: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Apr 18: Hampton Coliseum, VA

Apr 20: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Apr 21: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Apr 23: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, LA

Apr 26: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Apr 28: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 29: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

May 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 02: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 05: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

May 08: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

May 10: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jun 09-12: Manchester Bonnaroo, TN

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 07: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 20: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 22: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL