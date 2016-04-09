Bob Dylan details Fallen Angels

Bob Dylan will release a collection of American songbook classics entitled Fallen Angels on May 20.

The follow-up to last year’s Frank Sinatra-inspired covers project Shadows In The Night sees the singer produce and deliver versions of twelve tunes written by some of music’s most acclaimed and influential songwriters, including Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Sammy Cahn and Carolyn Leigh.

Dylan recorded Fallen Angels with his touring band at Capitol Studios in Hollywood with the help of engineer Al Schmitt, who also worked on the 2015 covers album.

Schmitt tells Billboard: “We’re like two old shoes together now, we’re so comfortable with one another now. He’s extraordinarily smart and he’s so aware of everything that’s going on, so he knows what’s happening at every moment.”

The singer is previewing the album with Melancholy Mood, the b-side to Sinatra’s debut 1939 single From The Bottom Of My Heart.

The tune is available as an instant download with pre-orders of the album, which will be provided to fans for each pair of tickets purchased to his upcoming US tour with Mavis Staples.

The song will also be released as part of a four-track 7” EP on April 16 as part of the ninth annual Record Store Day event in support of independent record stores and record store culture worldwide .

The Melancholy Mood coloured vinyl EP will also present All Or Nothing At All, Come Rain Or Shine and That Old Black Magic.

Dylan – who recently unloaded his personal archives of 6000 artifacts for an estimated $15 to $20 million – is currently playing more than a dozen shows in Japan this month before launching a US tour in Woodinville, WA on June 4.

Bob Dylan Fallen Angels tracklist

1. Young At Heart

2. Maybe You’ll Be There

3. Polka Dots And Moonbeams

4. All The Way

5. Skylark

6. Nevertheless

7. All Or Nothing At All

8. On A Little Street In Singapore

9. It Had To Be You

10. Melancholy Mood

11. That Old Black Magic

12. Come Rain Or Come Shine