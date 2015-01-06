Bloodstock launches 2015 deposit scheme

Want to see Rob Zombie, Trivium, Within Temptation, Cannibal Corpse, Opeth and more but don’t have the cash right now? DON’T WORRY, FOLKS! Bloodstock have got you covered…

You can avoid the disappointment of missing the most metal festival of the year by paying just three incremental payments of £45 per month. You’ve got from today (6th January) until 7th March to sign up then it’s as easy as:

1st payment: £45 (plus £7 booking fee) required on the day of sign up. 2nd payment: £45 – debited from your account on 27th March. 3rd payment: £45 (+ postage) – debited from your account on 29th May.

Sign up here and select the ‘Standard weekend with camping instalment plan’ to get yourself covered.

Of course if you want your ticket right away head over here!

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 6-9th August. Line-up below.