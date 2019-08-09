Bloodstock 2020 announces first wave of artists for next year's festival

The UK’s Bloodstock Open Air is currently taking place at Catton Park in Derbyshire and will run through Sunday – but organisers have wasted no time in revealing the first six artists who will be there 2020 to celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary.

Bloodstock 2020 will take place between August 6-9 and it’s been announced that Bay Area thrashers Vio-lence will play their only UK show at next year’s Bloodstock, while Phoenix-based four piece Sacred Reich will also take to the stage.

And that’s not all, Skindred will also play, as will The Black Dahlia Murder, Dark Tranquility and Butcher Babies, while the headline acts will be announced in due course.

Those attending Bloodstock this weekend will have the chance to grab early bird tickets in person from the on-site box office for £130.

Early bird tickets, VIP passes, car parking, child tickets and camper van tickets will also be available online from 9am on Monday (August 12) from the official online ticket store.