Bloodstock 2017: Havok and Fallujah added to bill

A further 18 bands have been announced for this year’s Bloodstock.

The UK festival will take place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, with bands including Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Ghost, Testament, Blind Guardian and Arch Enemy all previously confirmed.

Now Bloodstock organisers have revealed that Denver-based outfit Havok and San Francisco’s Fallujah will lead the charge on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Saturday.

In addition, seven more artists have been confirmed for the Sophie Lancaster stage. The Friday will see Shrapnel, Internal Conflict, Ironrat and Corpsing perform, while the Saturday will feature OHHMS. Criminal and Gravil will round off the Sunday lineup.

The latest round of Metal 2 The Masses winners have also been announced, with Seek Solace In Ruin, Mantra, Bloodoath, Ashen Crown, Titan Breed, Infected Dead, Solar Sons, Malum Sky and Vorbid joining the bill.

Bloodstock have also announced that they’ve teamed up with GoCarShare for this year’s event, with fans needing lifts to and from the festival site encouraged to register their interest via GoCarShare’s official website.

Big Green Coach will also be departing from 21 cities across the UK direct to the Bloodstock site. For more information, visit their website.

Tickets for the weekend are selling fast and are available via the Bloodstock website – but VIP and camper van tickets are now sold out. A full list of artists announced so far can be found on the new festival poster below along with the Metal 2 The Masses dates.

