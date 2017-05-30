9 more announced for Bloodstock festival 2017

Nine more bands have been announced for this year’s Bloodstock festival.

The UK premier metal festival will take place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Derbyshire, and will be headlined by Amon Amarth, Ghost and Megadeth.

Kicking off today’s artist announcement are Puppy, fresh off a tour with CKY and sets at Slam Dunk festival. “We’re beyond excited to be playing Bloodstock,” says the band. “Every year we’re in awe of how good the line-up is, so for them to ask us to jump on board is a real privilege. See you guys in the pit for Megadeth!”

The One Hundred will also be making their Bloodstock debut this summer, having just released their new album Chaos + Bliss. “Bloodstock is one of the finest heavy music festivals on the circuit and we are excited to be joining an already amazing line-up,” says frontman Jacob Field.

Alongside Puppy and The One Hundred, Bloodstock have also announced Florence Black, Eradikator, Morass Of Molasses, Ramage Inc, Gurt, The Infernal Sea and Wind Rose.

Tickets for the weekend are selling fast and are available via the Bloodstock website – but VIP and camper van tickets are now sold out. A full list of artists announced so far can be found on the new festival poster below along with the Metal 2 The Masses dates.