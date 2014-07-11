Blood clot floors Eyes Set To Kill bassist Anissa

Anissa Rodriguez of Eyes Set To Kill is in hospital after she developed a blood clot behind her eye.

The bass player is being monitored by doctors, with the band’s manager asking fans to pray for her.

Writing on Eyes Set To Kill’s Facebook page, exec Daniel Vega says: “Anissa formed a blood clot behind her eye and is currently in the hospital. She is being monitored to determine what the next procedure will be to help assure a safe and speedy recovery.

“I’m sure you can imagine the severity of the situation and the good thing is she has the best care available. This is truly going to be a day-by-day development. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

The band were due to start a US tour with Hed PE this week, but had to cancel the early dates after Rodriguez took ill.