Blondie postpone November UK tour until 2022, Garbage drop off bill

Blondie have postponed their 10-date Against The Odds UK tour, rescheduling the gigs for April/May 2022.



The New York new wave legends had been due to begin the tour in Liverpool on November 6, but will now launch their UK return in Glasgow on April 22, 2022.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Garbage will no longer be able to accompany Debbie Harry’s band on the re-booked dates: former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr will support instead.



“It is a disappointment to have to postpone our UK tour until April 2022,” says Blondie drummer Clem Burke. “We will now be joined by our special guest and friend Johnny Marr. We’re happy to continue our relationship with Johnny that began with his contribution to our last album Pollinator. Looking forward to seeing all our UK fans in the Spring.”



Debbie Harry adds: “Having collaborated with Johnny on Blondie’s last album, Pollinator, and with plans for a new collaboration on our next album, we are looking forward to a long overdue return to the UK, and even better, to sharing the stage with the inspirational musical influence that is Johnny Marr.”



“I’m delighted to be going out with Blondie,” says Marr, “to hear those classic songs every night, and be in the presence of twenty first century heroes.”

The revised Against The Odds dates in spring 2022 are:



Apr 22: SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Apr 24: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Apr 26: O2 Arena, London

Apr 28: Brighton Centre

Apr 29: Bonus Arena, Hull



May 01: AO Arena, Manchester

May 02: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

May 04: First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 05: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

May 07: Utilitia Arena, Birmingham