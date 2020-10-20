Blondie and Garbage to team up for 2021 UK arena tour

Blondie and Garbage are to tour the UK together in November 2021.

The Against The Odds tour will commence in Liverpool on November 6, 2021 and run through to November 21, with a closing date at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. The two bands previously toured together in 2017.



“Next year's UK tour is more meaningful to me perhaps than the very first time Blondie played there in the mid '70s,” says Blondie’s Debbie Harry. “The UK has always been a special place to us, and being able to come back to perform there after sitting out most of 2020 is very exciting.”



“Blondie toured with Garbage during 2017 and we look forward to doing it again.,” Harry continues. “We had a wild ride! All tours are rarely the same, however, I really hope the new Blondie/Garbage concert events are even better. I have always been a fan of Garbage (and of Shirley Manson dating back to her days in Goodbye Mr Mackenzie). Along with Butch, Steve, Duke and Eric this band set the stage on fire. I can’t wait to play these shows with them!”



“We are thrilled to be joining Blondie on this tour of the UK,” says Garbage’s Shirley Manson. “They have been an enormous influence and inspiration to all of us in Garbage and it is always an honour to share the stage with such trailblazers.”

In 2018, Classic Rock asked Manson what the two bands have in common.

“I think it’s an attitude more than anything,” Manson replied. “A ‘fuck you’ attitude”.



Blondie are currently working with producer John Congleton (formerly the frontman with The Paper Chase) on their twelfth studio album.

Tickets for the London and Glasgow dates on the tour will be available for pre-sale at 10am on October 21, followed by the Ticketmaster and AXS pre-sale at 10am on October 22, with the general on sale following at 10am on October 23.



Blondie Against The Odds 2021 UK Tour:



Nov 06 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Nov 08 Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Nov 09 AO Arena, Manchester

Nov 11 Bonus Arena, Hull

Nov 12 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Nov 14 The Brighton Centre, Brighton

Nov 16 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Nov 18 The O2 Arena, London

Nov 20 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Nov 21 First Direct Arena, Leeds