Blink thinking about Skiba album

Blink-182 are seriously considering making an album with Matt Skiba, he’s confirmed.

And he’s recalled the stark warning given to him by Mark Hoppus before he fronted the band for the first time.

The Alkaline Trio man was named as stand-in for Tom DeLonge after Hoppus and Travis Barker split with him in January. The temporary lineup played three shows last month.

Now Skiba tells Alternative Nation: “Playing songs I haven’t written with Mark and Travis is a blast, so to create music with them would be amazing.

“It’s something we have discussed. I’ve known the Blink guys for 15 years and we’ve become good friends.”

He believes that it’s too soon to predict what will happen next. “I’m about to go on an Alkaline Trio tour for a couple of months,” he says. “There’s some things those guys need to figure out before we can start saying I’m a permanent member.

“But it’s a hope of mine. If we’re discussing an album I think that seals the deal – but only time can tell.”

Skiba recalls the moment during Blink rehearsals when the reality of his challenge hit home. “When I was just learning the songs Mark joked, ‘Don’t worry, everyone’s just going to be staring at you and judging you.’

“The pressure was there, but it began to feel like a band rather than I was replacing Tom.”

And he believes there’s no bad blood between him and DeLonge – even though they haven’t spoken since the lineup change.

Skiba insists: “Replacing him in these shows is nothing personal. Every experience I had with Tom was positive. We have always had a good relationship.”