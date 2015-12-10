Blink album coming in 2016

Travis Barker has confirmed Blink-182 will release their seventh album in 2016.

The follow-up to 2011’s Neighbourhoods comes after a year in which Barker and Mark Hoppus split with Tom DeLonge and started working with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba instead.

The trio revealed in October that they’d started writing material, following a handful of shows with the new lineup in March.

Asked about his plans for the coming year, Barker says via Instagram: “A Blink album, an Antemasque album, two Transplants EPs and a solo album.”

Discussing Skiba’s contribution in the studio, the drummer recently reported: “Matt’s killing it. He’s fun to play with and write with.

“The goal is to just write – we don’t put a limit on how many songs. When we feel like there’s an album ready, there’s an album ready. No pressure, no deadlines.”

DeLonge said in September that he was “totally willing and interested” in rejoining Blink.

Skiba faced Blink challenge - but they made it easy