Blink-182's Mark Hoppus receives the "best possible news" regarding his ongoing cancer battle

Last week, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announced that he would be taking a test to "determine if I live or die” following news that he has been recently diagnosed with cancer. Now, he's taken to social media to share his results.

As the music world shares in a collective sigh of relief, Hoppus has revealed that he has received the "best possible news".

In a simple black and white text post, he writes: "Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting…”

Throughout his journey with the disease, Mark has been inspiringly upfront in sharing his experience. Recently, the bassist even held a fan Q&A to share more information on the type of cancer he is facing. He explained:

"My classification is diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma Stage 4‑A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body.



“I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4‑A"

Elaborating on the potential results prior to the test, he said, "Ideally I go in tomorrow and they say, ‘Congratulations! Your chemotherapy has worked and you are all done and you’ll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life.’ Even if the cancer’s totally gone from my whole body, they give me three more rounds of chemo just to make sure."

The Blink frontman also revealed that the disease ran in his family, noting that his mother had beaten the same type of cancer, as well as breast cancer twice.

He continues: “I’ve been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit. Oddly enough, we have the exact same form of cancer that she had. And she beat it – twice for breast cancer and one for the same cancer that I have.”