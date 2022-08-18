Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is "open to whatever the next phase of Blink is"

Whoever might be standing alongside him onstage in the future, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus says he is "open to whatever the next phase of Blink is."

In recent weeks, the internet has been buzzing with rumours suggesting that Hoppus' former bandmate, and Blink-182 co-founder, Tom DeLonge will return to the Southern California pop-punk he quit in 2015: the rumours were sparked by DeLonge updating his Instagram bio to read: "I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves)".



While Mark Hoppus has previously downplayed talk of a reunion - "there is no news to share," he stated earlier this month, "There is no announcement" - in a new interview with People, the vocalist/bassist says he is "hopeful for the future", whatever it may hold.

Hoppus also revealed that DeLonge and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker visited him at home after news broke, last year, that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.



"It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years," Hoppus says. "It's actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room."

While Hoppus once again stated that he has no news to impart on the reunion front, he told People, "I keep writing music, and I'm open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I'm hopeful for the future. I'm just damn glad to be here."



Beyond Blink, Hoppus says he is currently writing a book in addition to hosting a show on Apple Music.