Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus is auctioning his bass for charity

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus is auctioning of one of his bass guitars for charity.

Hoppus is auctioning a custom pink plaid early 2000s Fender Mark Hoppus precision bass from his personal collection. Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Trevor Project, an organisation that provides suicide prevention and crisis intervention to young LGBTQ+ people.

Hoppus decided to auction the bass as a response to the organisers of a so-called ‘Straight Pride’ parade in Boston, calling it “utterly ridiculous.”

“We call this plaid bass Groundskeeper Willie. I wrote a great deal of the bass riffs for the [Blink’s 2003] untitled album on this bass,” says Hoppus, who will also donate $5000 on top of the winning bid, of the instrument. “It has the sticker of the unicorn on there and the pink Famous Stars and Straps keychain that has been on here for the past decade and a half. I’m auctioning it off to raise money for the Trevor Project, which is a great organization doing great work.”

The auctioning is happening now via online auction site Reverb.com. It closes on July 8.