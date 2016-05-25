Blessthefall in Oathbreaker promo

Blessthefall have released a video for their track Oathbreaker.

The song is taken from the metalcore outfit’s latest album To Those Left Behind, released last year.

It comes as the band also announce their Back To Basics summer tour with Like Moths To Flames, Get Scared and Picturesque.

Blessthefall vocalist Beau Bokan tells Alternative Press: “Back To Basics tour is us stripping everything back and packing our live show into some tight, sweaty, intimate venues. No gimmicks. Just us, our music and our fans.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday (May 27).

Blessthefall Back To Basics tour 2016

Jul 08: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Jul 09: Orangevale Boardwalk, CA

Jul 10: San Francisco Slims, CA

Jul 12: Tacoma Real Art, WA

Jul 13: Vancouver Rickshaw, BC

Jul 15: Edmonton Mercury Room, AB

Jul 16: Calgary Distortion Live Music Venue, AB

Jul 17: Spokane The Pin, WA

Jul 19: Reno Jub Jub’s, NV

Jul 20: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV

Jul 22: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

Jul 23: Tucson The Rock, AZ