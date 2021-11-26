Blast out the sounds in style this Black Friday with savings on the Beats Solo3

Tired of that tinny sound on your old headphones? Need an upgrade? Well, we've been keeping our beady little eyes on the latest Black Friday wireless headphones deals and we've noted there's money off the Beats Solo3 wireless Bluetooth headphones on both sides of the Atlantic.

Best Buy have slashed the price by $50, taking them down from £199.99 to £149.99, while in the UK, Currys have cut the cost from £189 to £129 – a neat saving of £60.

Beats Solo3: Were Beats Solo3: Were $199.99 , now $149.99

Looking for a brilliant set of cans for a great price? Then Best Buy have you covered with 50 bucks off the Beats Solo3 wireless Bluetooth headphones in matte black.

Beats Solo3: Were £189 Beats Solo3: Were £189 now £129

Currys are selling their Beats Solo3 wireless Bluetooth headphones for a fraction of the price. Boasting award-winning sound, up to 40 hours of battery, super comfortable foldable ear cups and the ability to cancel out the noise around you, these headphones are perfect for working and studying.

The Beats Solo3 wireless Bluetooth headphones are a trusted choice from music fans across the globe, and have won awards for their pristine sound quality that deliver on fine-tuned acoustics with clarity, breadth and balance. What's more, they feature cushioned ear cups for extra comfort that cancel out outside noise – so no more sore ears and sound leakage when you're trying to focus on studying or wanting to simply get lost in the music.

For the less than tech-savvy folk out there, you'll be pleased to know that they're also extremely easy to use and set up. Simply power on and hold near your smartphone, smart watch, laptop or tablet and connect via Bluetooth technology, and presto! You've got fine quality music for little to no effort, ready to go at the press of a button for as long as 40 hours before they need to be re-charged.

Additionally, if you have a habit of forgetting to stick them on charge, don't worry, as with Fast Fuel a quick 5-minute charge is all you need for three hours of playback. So say goodbye to sitting through long, tiresome journeys without the perfect soundtrack to keep you company.

One added plus is that they also feature handy integrated on-ear controls and dual beam-forming mics, meaning you can accept and take calls, change the song, or even activate Siri, all while you're on the go and without ever needing to take them off.

