Blaqk Audio stream Waiting To Be Told

Blaqk Audio have made their song Waiting To Be Told available to stream.

It’s taken from the side project of AFI pair Davey Havok and Jade Puget’s upcoming third album Material. The follow-up to 2012’s Bright Black Heaven is released on April 15 via Blaqknoise/Kobalt Records.

A number of pre-order bundles for Material are available at Blaqk Audio’s website.

Blaqk Audio have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Apr 19: Los Angeles The Grammy Museum, CA

May 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

May 05: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

May 06: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

May 07: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

May 10: Portland Doug Fir Lounge, OR

May 11: Seattle Croc, WA

May 13: Salt Lake City In The Venue - Club Sound, UT

May 14: Denver Bluebird, CO

May 16: St Paul Turf Club, MN

May 17: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

May 18: Toronto Mod Club, ON

May 20: Boston Sinclair, MA

May 21: Washington U Street Music Hall, DC

May 22: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Jun 04: Mountain View Live 105’s BFD, CA