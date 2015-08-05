Blackmore covers Mike Oldfield

Blackmore’s Night have streamed their cover of Mike Oldfield track Moonlight Shadow.

It’s taken from All Our Yesterdays, the 10th album from ex Deep Purple man Ritchie Blackmore’s medieval rock band.

The guitarist last month confirmed he was planning a return to playing rock music in 2016 – but only briefly. He said: “We’ll probably play three or four shows in June. That’s all.” He added that, despite Joe Lynn Turner having talked up the chances of a reunion, the ex Rainbow singer probably wouldn’t be involved.

All Our Yesterdays is released on September 18 in CD, CD/DVD and digital formats, with vinyl and box set versions following on October 16.