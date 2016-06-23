Blackfoot detail Southern Native

Blackfoot have announced they’ll release their first studio album since 1994’s After The Reign later this year.

Southern Native will be released on August 5 via Loud & Proud Records, and sees Lynyrd Skynyrd mainman Rickey Medlocke team up with guitarist and vocalist Tim Rossi, guitarist Rick Krasowski, bassist Brian Carpenter and drummer Matt Anastasi.

Medlocke released the first Blackfoot album, No Reservations, in 1975 and says he and his new-look lineup strike a perfect balance of styles.

He reports: “This record is head-to-head old school meets new school – classic to new rock for a brand new generation. Turn it up loud!”

Rossi agrees with Medlocke and adds: “Rickey bridged the generations by having his grandfather Shorty Medlocke play on those early Blackfoot records, so having Rickey play slide and other guitar with us on this record bridges the modern gap. It’s a full-circle kind of thing.”

Blackfoot have also released the title track from the album and are currently on tour across the US in support of Southern Native.

Need My Ride Southern Native Everyman Call Of A Hero Take Me Home Whiskey Train Satisfied Man Ohio Love This Town Diablo Loves Guitar

Jul 02: Guntersville Lake City Amusement Park, AL

Jul 08: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Jul 09: Fremont John C Fremont Days, NE

Jul 15: Mebane Whiskey Sours, NC

Jul 16: Greenville Gottrocks, SC

Jul 21: Salisbury Headquarters Live, MD

Jul 22: Poughkeepsie The Chance Theater, NY

Jul 24: Long Branch Brighton Bar, NJ

Aug 13: Ringle Q and Z Expo, WI

Aug 19: Dallas Trees, TX

Aug 20: San Antonio Cadillac Bar, TX

Aug 27: Oxford Rumble Motorcycle Rally, AL

Sep 02 – Tazewell, TN @ Smoke In The Valley

Sept 17 – Bainbridge, GA @ Flint River Jam

Sept 23 – Stafford Springs, CT @ Palace Theater

Sept 24 – Kent Narrows, ND @ Island Bay Day

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Pronounced ‘Leh-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd'/Second Helping Live