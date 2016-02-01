Blackberry Smoke in live Ain’t Much Left Of Me clip

Music City Roots have launched a live clip showcasing Blackberry Smoke playing their track Ain’t Much Left Of Me.

The band played the US venue recently, and performed the track which featured on their 2014 album The Whippoorwill.

The band say: “For those of you that couldn’t join us for Music City Roots, check out Ain’t Much Left Of Me.”

Blackberry Smoke are currently on the road across the US and head to Australia next month in support of their most recent album Holding All The Roses, released last year via Rounder.

They’ll return to the UK in June for an appearance at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free Festival at London’s O2 on June 18 and 19.