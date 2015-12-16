Black Stone Cherry to headline Ramblin’ Man

Black Stone Cherry will headline the second day of next year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair, it’s been announced.

They’ll be joined by Airbourne and The Graveltones, while Von Hertzen Brothers, Blurred Vision, The Fierce And The Dead, Frost* and IO Earth have been added to the Prog In The Park Stage.

In addition The White Buffalo will perform on the Outlaw Country Stage at the event at Mote Park, Kent on July 23 and 24, 2016.

Whitesnake, Procol Harum, Hawkwind, Lifesigns, Europe, Ginger Wildheart, Hayseed Dixie, Walter Trout, Uriah Heep and King King were previously announced.

Black Stone Cherry say: “When we got the call that we had been offered to headline, we literally didn’t believe it.

“We are so thrilled to bring our brand of rock’n’roll to such a cool festival and can’t wait to see all of our fans there. It being our only UK appearance that summer, we promise to lay it on y’all heavy.”

Tickets for the weekend, including camping passes, are on sale via the official website.