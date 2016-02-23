Black Stone Cherry's Me & Mary Jane... Unplugged

Black Stone Cherry have filmed an acoustic version of their classic Me & Mary Jane. The song is taken from the band’s 2014 album Magic Mountain, and was used to open the band’s recent Carnival Of Madness shows with Shinedown and Halestorm.

The band also filmed performances of two songs from their forthcoming album Kentucky. These will be released in the coming weeks, while the album is out on April 1, and can be pre-ordered now.

Earlier this month the band released a video for In Our Dreams from the new album. They’ll return to the UK this summer for a headline set at the Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Maidstone, on July 23 and 24.