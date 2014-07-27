Black Stone Cherry gear stolen

Black Stone Cherry have appealed to fans to help find stolen equipment after their storage space was broken into.

The band lost eight guitars, a set of cymbals a bass amp and more when thieves raided their shed in Glasgow, Kentucky.

BSC, who are currently touring in support of fourth album Magic Mountain, have posted pictures of the missing instruments.

They say in a statement: “We normally wouldn’t post about stuff like this, but these items mean a lot to us and we want to find them. If anyone knows the whereabouts, sees them anywhere or has any information, please contact the police.”

Glasgow Police Department say the items are “highly sentimental to the owner.”

BSC return to the UK in October with labelmates Airbourne and Theory Of A Deadman:

Oct 23: Dublin Academy

Oct 24: Belfast Mandela Hall

Oct 26: Glasgow Hydro

Oct 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Oct 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 30: Birmingham LG Arena

Oct 31: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 01: London Wembley Arena