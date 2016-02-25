Black Stone Cherry eject fan from show

Black Stone Cherry ejected a member of the audience at their show in Aarhus, Denmark, on Tuesday evening.

The band had just started their track The Rambler, when someone in the crowd shouted, “gay.”

Frontman Chris Robertson immediately stopped the song and asked: “Who just said that? Why don’t you do me a favour and get the fuck out of this venue then, bro?”

He then called security to escort the man out of the gig, which was met by a loud cheer from the crowd.

Robertson then added: “Let’s fucking meet later and I’ll kick your fucking ass.”

The Rambler features on the band’s fifth album Kentucky – out on April 1 via Mascot Label Group.

Kentucky is available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs and they’ll return to the UK this summer for a headline set at the Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Maidstone, on July 23 and 24.

Black Stone Cherry Kentucky tracklist