Black Stone Cherry frontman talked to TeamRock after his band’s triumphant but rain-swept Download set, and revealed how a lack of cling-film caused some technical difficulties.

“My pedal-board survived,” says Robertson. “But Ben’s went down right at the end of Blind Man, so we fought that. It was raining like pouring piss out of a boot, Ben’s rig went down, but 40-50,000 people stayed and sang all those songs… it was mind-blowing.”

Watch the full video below.